A 21-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to playing with a gun soon after her birthday party and fatally shooting an attendee in a St. Paul home.

Markeia F. Carlvin, of Crystal, admitted on Monday in Ramsey County District Court to second-degree manslaughter in the August 2019 shooting of 20-year-old Randy M. Davis Jr. in a home in the 1000 block of Sims Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

The guilty plea comes with no agreement on the terms of Carlvin's sentence. She is due back in court for sentencing on June. 8.

A woman attending the party told police that Carlvin had rented the home through Airbnb for the celebration, which ended about 3 a.m.

The woman said Davis, of North St. Paul, had two handguns in the house. Davis, Carlvin and the woman "had been taking pictures and playing with the guns," the criminal complaint read.

Carlvin picked up one of the guns, "pointed it at [Davis] and shot one time," hitting him in the chest, the complaint continued.

Carlvin Credit: Ramsey County jail

PAUL WALSH