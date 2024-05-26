A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman who wasn't wearing a seatbelt died in a one-vehicle rollover on eastbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul early Sunday.
Around 2:50 a.m., the woman, driving a Hyundai Elantra, lost control of the vehicle on I-94 at St. Peter Street and rolled. The vehicle's airbags deployed.
