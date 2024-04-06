A woman died and a teen suffered serious injuries after a highway crash Thursday morning a few miles east of Isle, Minn., in Kanabec County.

According to the State Patrol, a 35-year-old woman driving east on Hwy. 27 collided with a flatbed truck heading south on Hwy. 65 at about 8 a.m.

The woman, identified as Candace Lynn Berglund from Ogilvie, Minn., died. A 16-year-old boy riding with her, Robert Allan-Mich Berglund, also of Ogilvie, was taken to Children's Minnesota-Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver and his passenger were taken to Welia Health in Mora with noncritical injuries.

Authorities said road conditions were dry and all involved in the accident were wearing seat belts.