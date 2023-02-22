The woman who died in a two-vehicle crash near the University of St. Thomas this week was riding in a stolen SUV being driven by a man suspected to be under the influence of drugs, officials said Wednesday.

Police said Randi Lee Stone, 30, of Minneapolis, was the woman killed in the collision shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Cretin Avenue N. near the intersection with Mississippi River Boulevard. The man driving the other vehicle was not hurt, said Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The SUV's driver, 31-year-old Devin Chase, of Minneapolis, was taken by emergency medical responders to Regions Hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries ahead of being booked into jail, police said.

"Drug impairment is suspected to be involved in this crash," read a statement from police, which added that the SUV was stolen in St. Paul on Feb. 8.

Court records show that Chase's driving history in Minnesota includes a conviction for criminal vehicular operation for a hit-and-run collision in Blaine in 2015 while suspected of being drunk. The other driver survived her injuries.

He's also been convicted five times for driving while his license was revoked and once for drunken driving as a 19-year-old.