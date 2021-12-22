Authorities have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle collision last week in Ham Lake.

Jennifer J. Apitz, age 31, of Ham Lake, died Tuesday night at the scene of the head-on crash, Crosstown Boulevard near NE. Bataan Street, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

A pickup truck driver was heading west on Crosstown and hit Apitz's eastbound SUV. The Sheriff's office didn't say how the two came to be in the same path.

The pickup driver, a man, suffered minor injuries. His identity has yet to be released.

An online fundraising campaign on behalf of Apitz's husband and her three children, ages 17, 9 and 7 1⁄ 2 months, said she was on her way home at the time of the collision.

"She was a one of a kind, genuinely caring nurse and friend," a statement on the fundraising page read. "Jen will forever be remembered by her humbled confidence, her wealth of knowledge, adventurous soul, witty remarks, and non-judgmental attitude."