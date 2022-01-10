Police on Monday released the identity of the woman who was fatally stabbed over the weekend in St. Paul.

Tina M. McCombs, 48, of St. Paul, was stabbed in the chest and found dead in an apartment in the 100 block of W. Larpenteur Avenue about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the stabbing after they found him outside a home "a couple miles from the scene," a police statement read. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are charged.

The stabbing marked St. Paul's first homicide of the year.