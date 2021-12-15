A head-on crash in Ham Lake after dark Tuesday has killed an SUV driver, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday on Crosstown Boulevard near NE. Bataan Street, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A pickup truck driver was heading west on Crosstown Boulevard and hit the eastbound SUV. The Sheriff's office didn't say how the two came to be in the same path.

The woman driving the SUV was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders. The pickup driver, a man, suffered minor injuries.

The drivers' identities have yet to be released.