An apartment resident died in a fire over the weekend in northwestern Minnesota, authorities said Monday.

The blaze broke out about 10:25 a.m. Saturday in a second-floor unit of the building, located in the 1200 block of Loring Avenue in Detroit Lakes, the city's Fire Department said.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Kari Bishop.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel evacuated the two-story building, and firefighters soon brought the blaze under control, fire officials said.

Fire damage was contained to the one apartment, but "smoke damage is prevalent in other portions of the building," a Fire Department statement read.

Authorities have yet to disclose how the fire began.