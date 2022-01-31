An apartment resident died in a fire over the weekend in northwestern Minnesota, authorities said Monday.
The blaze broke out about 10:25 a.m. Saturday in a second-floor unit of the building, located in the 1200 block of Loring Avenue in Detroit Lakes, the city's Fire Department said.
The victim was identified as 61-year-old Kari Bishop.
Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel evacuated the two-story building, and firefighters soon brought the blaze under control, fire officials said.
Fire damage was contained to the one apartment, but "smoke damage is prevalent in other portions of the building," a Fire Department statement read.
Authorities have yet to disclose how the fire began.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
State DFL, Republican parties unite to promote Tuesday caucuses
Activists will gather across the state Tuesday to select delegates and vote in preference polls.
Woman dies in Detroit Lakes apartment fire
Authorities have yet to say how the blaze began.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud house fire leaves one dead
One resident exited the burning house and officers carried a resident in a wheelchair to safety.
Vikings
Reusse on Zimmer's girlfriend blasting Spielman, Harbaugh rumors
Not all the NFL action this weekend was on the field. Columnist Patrick Reusse joins the Daily Delivery podcast to talk about Patrick Mahomes, Jim Harbaugh and a Twitter blast aimed at fired Vikings GM Rick Spielman.
Randball
Tweets from Zimmer's girlfriend show disconnect with Spielman
The tension during much of the 2021 Vikings season wasn't hard to see. In recent days, we've gotten more evidence that some of it seemed to be directly between the two men who were fired.