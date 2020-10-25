Authorities in east-central Minnesota are asking for help locating an 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who doesn't drive but took a car and has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Andrea "Andi" Elizabeth Nyberg, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday leaving a home in Mora, according to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, Nyberg was driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre with Minnesota license plate 024RWA.

A statement Saturday from family members released by the Sheriff's Office said that Nyberg, who lives in Elk River, "does not drive but took [a] car while in Mora."

The statement added that "we have had over 40 cars searching for her today. ... As people head to the cities, please check big parking lots carefully along the main southern roads."

Nyberg is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 132 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. She had on a black jacket with a teal hood when last seen, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about Nyberg's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-320-679-8400 or 911.