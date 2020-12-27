IMPACT PLAYER

D'Angelo Russell, Wolves

He had 25 points and six assists and two clinching free throws with 3.3 seconds left.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Shots missed by the Wolves' Jarrett Culver, who went 5-for-7, including 3-for-3 on three-pointers.

4 Blocked shots for Karl-Anthony Towns.

18 Points for Anthony Edwards, on 8-for-12 shooting,