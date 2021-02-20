IMPACT PLAYER
Norman Powell, Toronto
He scored 31 points, making six of 10 three-pointers, and had six rebounds.
By the numbers
12 Consecutive Wolves games that have been decided by fewer than 10 points.
45 Consecutive games he has played in that Karl-Anthony Towns has hit a three-pointer.
31-17 The Wolves' edge in bench scoring.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirmed that she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Sports
Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3
The Arizona Coyotes were on their heels from the start, giving up two early goals against the NHL's lowest-scoring team.
Sports
Heat pull away to beat Thunder 108-94 in finale of road trip
Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, leading the Miami Heat to a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in the finale of their seven-game road trip.
Sports
No. 4 Stanford women top No. 9 Arizona, wrap up Pac-12 title
Stanford spent two months on the road this season because of local health department restrictions on sports — a major reason why winning the Pac-12 Conference title was deeply meaningful for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer's team.
Sports
Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers
Devin Booker's 17-footer to beat the halftime buzzer brought the 3,000 fans to their feet. His 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the third quarter earned an even bigger roar from the socially distanced crowd.