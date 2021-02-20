IMPACT PLAYER

Norman Powell, Toronto

He scored 31 points, making six of 10 three-pointers, and had six rebounds.

By the numbers

12 Consecutive Wolves games that have been decided by fewer than 10 points.

45 Consecutive games he has played in that Karl-Anthony Towns has hit a three-pointer.

31-17 The Wolves' edge in bench scoring.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD