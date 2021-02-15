Impact player
Ricky Rubio, Wolves
Rubio played some of his best ball in a season that hasn't been kind to him with 16 points and five assists.
By the numbers
75 The Wolves' shooting percentage in the third quarter.
6 Three-pointers for Malik Beasley, giving him 13 over the past two games.
4 Raptors players with at least 18 points, led by Kyle Lowry's 24.
Chris Hine
