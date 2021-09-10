The Timberwolves have signed restricted free agents Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan McLaughlin to contracts.

Vanderbilt, a 6-9 forward, will get a three-year, $13.8 million deal, and the third year has a team option with a partial guarantee. McLaughlin's three-year contract is worth $6.5 million, with the third year being a team option. A league source confirmed terms of the deals.

The 22-year old Vanderbilt averaged 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season, starting 30 times. A one-and-done at Kentucky, he played two seasons for the Nuggets before the Wolves got him in a trade in the 2020-21 season.

McLaughlin, a 5-11 point guard, was undrafted out of USC. The 25-year-old has played in 81 games for the Wolves the past two seasons, averaging 18.9 minutes and 6.0 points per game.

The moves allow room for the Wolves to sign Leandro Bolmaro, a 2020 first rounder, to a rookie deal. He was taken 23rd overall by the Knicks before his rights were traded to the Wolves.