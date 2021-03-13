7 p.m. vs. Portland • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves ended a nine-game losing streak and earned their first victory of the Chris Finch era by beating New Orleans 135-105 on Thursday. Jaylen Nowell had a career-high 28 points while Anthony Edwards had 27. The Wolves got 72 bench points and held the Pelicans to only 19% shooting from three-point range. They also capitalized on 18 New Orleans turnovers by converting them into 31 points. Jarrett Culver is listed as doubtful as he nurses a toe injury that kept him out of Thursday's game. Jordan McLaughlin (COVID protocols) is still out as well. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points in each of the Wolves' past two games, the first time this season he was held under 20 in back-to-back games.

Portland update: The Trail Blazers, who are here for two games, had won three in a row before falling to Phoenix 127-121 in their first game after the All-Star break. Portland will have a number of contributors out for Saturday's game, including C.J. McCollum, who has been out since Jan. 16 because of a left foot fracture. Also out are Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture), Harry Giles (left calf strain) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture). Portland beat the Wolves 135-117 on Jan. 7 with Damian Lillard scoring 39. Lillard is averaging 29.8 points and eight assists per game. … Former Wolves F Robert Covington is averaging 8.1 points per game, a career low outside his first season in which he played only seven games.

Chris Hine