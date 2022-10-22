7 p.m. Sunday at Oklahoma City * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: Anthony Edwards had a team-high 30 points after scoring 11 in Wednesday's opener against Oklahoma City. But Edwards did not register a shot attempt in overtime of Friday's loss to the Jazz. Karl-Anthony Towns took seven of the Wolves' eight shots in overtime. Jaylen Nowell is shooting 52% over the first two games, including 40% from three-point range ... Kyle Anderson, who departed Friday's game in the first half because of back spasms, is listed as out.

Thunder update: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points in Wednesday's game to lead Oklahoma City. In 13 career games against the Wolves, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.4 points. ... The Thunder struck for 22 second-chance points against the Wolves in Wednesday's game. They also had 17 fast-break points.