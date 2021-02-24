Game recap
impact player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
The All-Star dominated almost any time he touched the ball. He finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists
Inside the numbers
29 Largest Bucks lead
41 Bucks second-quarter points
7 Bucks in double figures
96 Three-point attempts combined by the Bucks and Wolves. The Bucks made 20 in 42 attempts (48%) while the Wolves made 19 of 54 attempts (35%).
CHRIS HINE
