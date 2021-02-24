Game recap

impact player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

The All-Star dominated almost any time he touched the ball. He finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists

Inside the numbers

29 Largest Bucks lead

41 Bucks second-quarter points

7 Bucks in double figures

96 Three-point attempts combined by the Bucks and Wolves. The Bucks made 20 in 42 attempts (48%) while the Wolves made 19 of 54 attempts (35%).

CHRIS HINE