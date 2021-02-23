7 p.m. at Milwaukee • FSN, 830-AM

Preview: The Timberwolves, after falling to a league-worst 7-24 following Sunday night's 103-99 loss at New York, fired coach Ryan Saunders and hired Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch to replace him. Saunders went 43-94 (.239) in his 137-game tenure as Wolves coach over three seasons. The Bucks, who had the NBA's best record each of the past two seasons, are 18-13 and third in the Eastern Conference, one of only four teams in the East with a winning record. They are 11-4 at Fiserv Forum but only 7-9 on the road.

Players to watch: The Bucks have an All-Star Game starter in F Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 28.4 points, 5.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds per game; all those numbers are best on the team. He has won the past two MVP awards, an NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and started five consecutive All-Star Games. … The Wolves' leading scorers are C Karl-Anthony Towns (22.0 ppg) and G Malik Beasley (20.2 ppg).

Injuries: Wolves G D'Angelo Russell (knee surgery) and G Jarrett Culver (ankle) remain out. Bucks G Jaylen Adams was cited for disorderly conduct by Milwaukee police Friday after an altercation with an Uber driver and is on the NBA's COVID-19 protocols list, as is G Jrue Holiday. Holiday has missed eight games because of protocol but could be activated for this game.

CHRIS MILLER