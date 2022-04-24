IMPACT PLAYER: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

Monster bounce-back game included two free throws with 4.4 seconds left to ice it. Towns finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Minutes for Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin, who scored 16 points, going 4-for-4 from the three-point line, after not playing in Game 3.

7 Consecutive shots hit by the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter as they pulled within one.

34 Game-high points for Memphis' Desmond Bane, who shot 11-for-18 from the floor, making eight threes.

NOT FAMILIAR TERRITORY

Before this series, the Wolves had only been tied 2-2 in a playoff series three times previously; this is the first time in 18 years. The other three times:

2003-04: Beat Sacramento in seven games (conference semifinals)

2002-03: Lost in six games to L.A. Lakers (first round)

1997-98: Lost in five in games to Seattle (first round, best-of-five)