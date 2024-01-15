More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nfl Jordan Love and the Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 48-32
More from Star Tribune
Nfl Jordan Love and the Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 48-32
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Wolves hold on to sink Clippers
The Timberwolves defeated the LA Clippers 109-105
www.startribune.com
Northernettes synchronized skating team practice ahead of international competitions
The team, one of the top nine junior synchronized skating teams in the country, rehearsed in preparation for two international competitions, the Mozart Cup in Salzburg and the Marie Lundmark Trophy in Helsinki. This will be the first time in their seven-year history that they will be competing at two international competitions as part of Team USA.