9 p.m. at Golden State • FSN, 830-AM

Curry's game clicking, but not Warriors as a whole

Wolves update: The Timberwolves (4-11) won Saturday for only the second time in 13 games — 120-110 over the Pelicans — with both Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell sitting out. Towns and Juancho Hernangomez remain out under the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. Russell sat out because of scheduled rest, but he is listed as questionable for this game because of a right quad contusion. … The Wolves have lost their past seven games at Golden State, including their lone trip last season to the new Chase Center in San Francisco. … The Wolves won two of three matchups against the Warriors last season, but Stephen Curry did not play in any of those games. Russell scored 52 for Golden State in a Wolves 125-119 overtime victory at Target Center. … Naz Reid had a season-high 20 points Saturday against the Pelicans.

Warriors update: Former Wolves F Andrew Wiggins is the second-leading scorer for the Warriors (8-8) at 17.4 points per game. Wiggins is shooting 41% from three-point range. … Curry is averaging 27.9 points per game, which would be the second-highest total of his career if he sustains that the rest of the season. Curry is shooting 38% on 11.1 three-point attempts per game. Despite Curry's proficiency, the Warriors have only the 24th-most efficient offense in the league, and have lost four of their past six games. … F Draymond Green is shooting only 33% from the field. … G Klay Thompson (Achilles) is out for the season..

CHRIS HINE