IMPACT PLAYER
Taurean Prince, Wolves
A valuable bench player all month was perfect with a 6-for-6 shooting night that included two three-pointers. He's one big reason Chris Finch kept the second unit on the court well into the fourth quarter.
BY THE NUMBERS
300 Milestone for three-pointers made by Anthony Edwards, who at 20 years and 171 days became the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark.
7:19 Time remaining when Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge fouled out.
4-for-13 Brooklyn star James Harden's shooting night.
