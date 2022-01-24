IMPACT PLAYER

Taurean Prince, Wolves

A valuable bench player all month was perfect with a 6-for-6 shooting night that included two three-pointers. He's one big reason Chris Finch kept the second unit on the court well into the fourth quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

300 Milestone for three-pointers made by Anthony Edwards, who at 20 years and 171 days became the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

7:19 Time remaining when Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge fouled out.

4-for-13 Brooklyn star James Harden's shooting night.