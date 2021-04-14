GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn

Recently back after missing 23 games because of a hastring injury, the Nets superstar scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Announced attendance, since the game was rescheduled only earlier in the day. The Wolves had played two only games with fans at Target Center.

31 Assists for Brooklyn on 46 made baskets.

18 Players to start for the Nets this season after Chris Chiozza and Nicolas Claxton made their starting debuts.

STAFF REPORTS