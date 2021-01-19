Impact player
DeAndre Hunter, Atlanta
The former Virginia star committed six turnovers, but his 25 points also helped make sure the Hawks came out on top.
By the numbers
26 Turnovers for Atlanta in a victory.
36.2 The Wolves' shooting percentage outside of D'Angelo Russell (25-for-69).
8 Bench points for the Hawks.
CHRIS HINE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Irving returns, but new-look Nets beaten by Cavs in 2 OTs
Kyrie Irving needed some time. The new-look Nets will require some as well.
Sports
Anthony hits buzzer-beating 3, Magic edge Timberwolves 97-96
Cole Anthony hit a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Orlando Magic stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-96 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.
Sports
Nunn scores 28 to lead Heat past Raptors 111-102
The Miami Heat were missing a lot of firepower Wednesday night. They did have Kendrick Nunn and a zone defense that the Toronto Raptors couldn't figure out
Sports
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.
Sports
Despite dominating second quarter, Wolves lose to Orlando on buzzer-beater
The Wolves held Orlando to just 10 points in the second quarter, but the Magic clawed back from a 20-point deficit and won on Cole Anthony's three-pointer at the horn.