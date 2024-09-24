Lynx-Mercury Game 2 preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players
The second game of the best-of-three WNBA playoff series is Wednesday night at Target Center.
WNBA first-round best-of-three playoff series
Game 1: Lynx 102, Mercury 95
Game 2: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., Target Center
Game 3: (if necessary) at Phoenix, time TBA
Game 2 preview
TV, radio: ESPN, 100.3-FM.
Opening bell:. The Lynx were able to win Game 1, despite losing a 23-point first-half lead, thanks to a 24-7 edge in free throws made. That made up for Phoenix hitting more field goals, shooting better than any Lynx opponent this year and hitting 14 three-pointers. The first game was an offensive display, one the Lynx closed out with an 11-3 run. The Lynx are now 4-1 vs. the Mercury this season.
Watch her: Napheesa Collier’s 38 points Sunday were a career high and the second-most by a Lynx player in franchise history. Collier, who turned 28 Monday, made 11 of 19 shots, had six rebounds, four assists and a block. She also hit 13 of 14 free throws, tying Seimone Augustus for most makes by a Lynx player in the playoffs.
Injuries: For the Mercury, Rebecca Allen (back surgery) is out.
Forecast: The Lynx will need to play better defense to prevent a Game 3. That starts with doing a better job on Natasha Cloud, who scored 33 points with 10 assists.
Despite giving up 95 points in Game 1, the Lynx lead the WNBA playoff series.