Lynx

Lynx-Mercury Game 2 preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

The second game of the best-of-three WNBA playoff series is Wednesday night at Target Center.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2024 at 7:51PM
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier had 38 points in Minnesota's Game 1 win over the Phoenix Mercury. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Phoenix Mercury at Lynx

WNBA first-round best-of-three playoff series

Game 1: Lynx 102, Mercury 95

Game 2: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., Target Center

Game 3: (if necessary) at Phoenix, time TBA

Game 2 preview

TV, radio: ESPN, 100.3-FM.

Opening bell:. The Lynx were able to win Game 1, despite losing a 23-point first-half lead, thanks to a 24-7 edge in free throws made. That made up for Phoenix hitting more field goals, shooting better than any Lynx opponent this year and hitting 14 three-pointers. The first game was an offensive display, one the Lynx closed out with an 11-3 run. The Lynx are now 4-1 vs. the Mercury this season.

Watch her: Napheesa Collier’s 38 points Sunday were a career high and the second-most by a Lynx player in franchise history. Collier, who turned 28 Monday, made 11 of 19 shots, had six rebounds, four assists and a block. She also hit 13 of 14 free throws, tying Seimone Augustus for most makes by a Lynx player in the playoffs.

Injuries: For the Mercury, Rebecca Allen (back surgery) is out.

Forecast: The Lynx will need to play better defense to prevent a Game 3. That starts with doing a better job on Natasha Cloud, who scored 33 points with 10 assists.

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See More

More from Lynx

See More
Lynx

Lynx face Mercury in Game 2 vowing to play better defense

card image

Despite giving up 95 points in Game 1, the Lynx lead the WNBA playoff series.

Lynx

Lynx-Mercury Game 2 preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

card image
Lynx

Home-court advantage in the WNBA playoffs? It can shift quickly.

card image