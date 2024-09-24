Lynx-Mercury Game 2 preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Opening bell:. The Lynx were able to win Game 1, despite losing a 23-point first-half lead, thanks to a 24-7 edge in free throws made. That made up for Phoenix hitting more field goals, shooting better than any Lynx opponent this year and hitting 14 three-pointers. The first game was an offensive display, one the Lynx closed out with an 11-3 run. The Lynx are now 4-1 vs. the Mercury this season.