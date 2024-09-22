Lynx survive WNBA playoff opener with 102-95 victory over Phoenix

Napheesa Collier, who came in second in WNBA MVP voting to Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson on Sunday, scored 38 points — the second-most by a Lynx player in a playoff game — and had six rebounds and four assists. Only Maya Moore (40 on Sept. 27, 2015) had more. Collier’s 13 made free throws tied her with Seimone Augustus for most made in a Lynx playoff game.