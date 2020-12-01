St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell has fired the officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man following a domestic dispute Saturday night, while releasing some body camera footage of the Saturday incident.

During a brief news conference, Axtell said state law prevented him from saying what actions he took against the unidentified officer, only calling them “swift, decisive and serious.” However, two law enforcement sources confirmed the officer’s firing Tuesday.

In the footage, a female officer attempts to coax the naked man out of a dumpster and onto the ground. At some point he gets out of the dumpster and an officer shouts “Don’t run!” before four shots are fired and the man is bitten by a police K-9 and then screams for the dog to get off of him. No weapons can be seen. The man, who has yet to be identified, remains in stable condition at Regions Hospital. He suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg and one to the abdomen, along with a dog bite, according scanner audio.

“As you can see this video is incredibly difficult to watch because I know lives have been altered, a person has been shot, a comunity is feeling the effects of an officer involved shooting, and officer who has served honorably in the past has had his life changed forever,” Axtell said. “When I ask if the officer’s actions on that night were reasonable and necessary, the only answer I can come up with is no.”

The officer in question met with Axtell on Tuesday afternoon. Axtell declined to take questions after showing the video. Beat cops recieved an alert Tuesday canceling all upcoming vacation time. Although the notice did not specify a reason, officers believe it is in preparation of potential unrest.

The police shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, more than an hour after officers responded to the city’s North End on a report that a man had attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife in a car that crashed on Maryland Avenue and Rice Street.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, Mayor Melvin Carter and other officers stood at the podium as body camera footage played at a news conference Tuesday about a weekend shooting by a police officer.

Naked and carrying a steak knife, he fled the scene and hid inside the dumpster near the Bradshaw Funeral Home.

Officers discussed using nonlethal “pepper ball” rounds — a chemical irritant — and tried to talk the man out of the dumpster after a search led police to it.

One officer instructed the others not to chase the man if he ran, according to emergency dispatch audio.

At some point, authorities said he “climbed out of the dumpster and ran toward officers,” where they “deployed Tasers and a K-9 to stop him.” One officer shot the man multiple times.

Police called for paramedics and applied two tourniquets on the man in an attempt to stop his bleeding, according to the audio.

He was wanted for kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault, according to the police report.

None of the officers was injured during the incident, and all those involved were placed on standard administrative leave.

St. Paul Police Federation President Paul Kuntz defended the officers involved, saying that they kept the public safe while trying to apprehend “a violent and dangerous felon.”

“The officers worked to arrest the man using many de-escalation techniques,” Kuntz said in a statement. “This was a difficult situation for everyone involved. It is important for the BCA to complete their thorough investigation. Our role as the federation is to ensure integrity of the investigative process.

The BCA is conducting the investigation into the shooting. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has asked the Minnesota Attorney General and the Washington County Attorney to review the case once the investigation is complete

“This request was made on Monday to further trust and confidence in the prosecutorial decisions that will be made in this matter moving forward,” Choi’s office said in a statement.