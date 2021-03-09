Target's Nicollet Avenue store is a fixture in the life of downtown Minneapolis workers and residents.

But a prominent official in Chicago thinks a similar store would be out of place on that city's Magnificent Mile.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, in radio interview last Friday, said Target would not be a suitable replacement for a closed Macy's store in Water Tower Place, a vertical mall on Michigan Avenue.

"You don't put Target next to Gucci, Louis Vuitton and everything else on Oak Street. It's a no-no. It demeans the quality of Michigan Avenue," Pappas said on WGN Radio.

Among brokers, the Minneapolis-based retailer's name often comes up as a prospective replacement for big-footprint retailers that have closed. The Chicago Tribune on Tuesday cited "real estate sources" as saying Target is considering space at Water Tower Place.

A Target spokeswoman said Tuesday that it's always evaluating new locations but has no specific news about Chicago. Executives last week said Target may open 30 to 40 new stores in 2021.

Staff report