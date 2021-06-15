After weeks of door knocking in 90-degree weather, housing advocates in St. Paul delivered more than 9,000 signatures from residents petitioning the city to put rent control on its November ballot.

Now organizers' focus will shift to educating voters about the proposed 3% cap to rent increases on residential properties.

"We have spoken to thousands of renters, thousands of homeowners and thousands of people who live in St. Paul, care about the city and want to keep the city home for everyone," said Tram Hoang, a policy advocate for the Alliance, one of the community groups in the Housing Equity Now St. Paul (HENS) coalition that led the effort.

Ramsey County election officials accepted a box of petitions Tuesday and began the process of counting and verifying signatures. The group far surpassed the 5,000 needed to add an initiative to ballots in St. Paul.

"This is just the start of a housing movement that's actually going to make sure that people stay in St. Paul, that renters actually get treated well and get treated with respect," said Brian Rosas, an organizer with HENS.

More than half the city's residents live in rental housing. Hoang said the proposed policy targets low-income renters and people of color, who she said often see "more outrageous" rent increases that may force them out of their homes and neighborhoods.

Hoang said a 3% rent increase allows landlords to cover a jump in property taxes or capital improvements in most cases — if not, property owners could request an exemption to the proposed rule.

Mayor Melvin Carter, who has previously declined to take a stance on rent control, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ballot initiative.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Katie Galioto • 612-673-4478