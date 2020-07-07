Authorities have identified two people who died in a collision of pickup trucks in northwestern Wisconsin.

Scott L. Brust, 58, and Lisa M. Swanson, 53, were in a pickup last week that collided in Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The near head-on crash about 25 miles north of Stillwater occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 35 north of 90th Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Brust and Swanson, both of rural Cushing, Wis., were heading north on Hwy. 35, while the other pickup was heading south, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The vehicles met near the center of the roadway, with the impact area of damage starting in the northbound travel lane,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said. “After the collision, both vehicles traveled into the southbound travel lane.”

The southbound pickup’s driver survived and was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Authorities haven’t released his identity or explained why his vehicle hit the couple’s pickup in the northbound lane.