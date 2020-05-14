Wisconsin’s statewide shutdown meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 has suddenly turned into a patchwork of regional responses as some bars quickly filled with patrons and local leaders scrambled to come up with their own rules.

The conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon ruled that the “safer at home” order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was invalid and threw it out effective immediately. The order forces Evers to work with the GOP-controlled Legislature on a new plan, a process that could take weeks; the two sides were meeting Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon Superior and Douglas County are expected to announce a number of requirements for businesses to reopen, including adopting guidelines the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recently issued. Tentative plans would limit gatherings to no more than 20 people at a time. If the rules are broken licenses may be at risk, and if outbreaks occur at local businesses they would be publicly identified.

Closer to the Twin Cities, and just across the St. Croix River in Hudson, some restaurant owners were taking a wait-and-see approach before reopening in case local officials set different or stricter guidelines.

“Personally I don’t think it’s safe to open our doors. I’ll wait,” said Carol Trainor, owner of the Urban Olive & Vine, a cafe in downtown Hudson. “I don’t begrudge what anyone else does, but it’s best for us and our clientele to wait.”

Some Hudson retailers put out the “open” signs earlier this week after Evers gave them permission provided they limited the number of customers.

Marvin Radtke toasted the Wednesday opening of Appleton's Friends and Neighbors bar. City officials signed an order that took effect at 8 a.m. Thursday continuing the “safer at home” order.

At the Abigail Page antique mall, only five people were allowed in the store Thursday, and all had to wear a mask before entering.

“I also tell them to get a little squish,” said Linda Weiser, the store’s owner, pointing to the hand sanitizer on the counter. She also was selling masks for $1 and gloves for 50 cents.

Becky Schober, an antique dealer who leases space in the mall, said she was ecstatic that it was open.

“It was so sad to be closed all this time,” she said.

Meanwhile, several bars in Superior and around the state were quick to open after months of locked doors.

Keith Kern headed down to Jimmy’s Saloon in Superior to sanitize and get everything in order Wednesday night and was open Thursday morning.

“I think it’s a start in the right direction — it’s where we need to go,” said Kern, district director for the Wisconsin Tavern League and owner of Jimmy’s Saloon. “We’re going to be able to show the community and people who think we shouldn’t be able to open … that safety is our top concern.”

Some bars, including Gronk’s, opened right away Wednesday.

“We will be taking proper precautions with limited capacity, sanitizing, and social distancing to keep our customers and staff safe,” the bar wrote on Facebook.

With the governor’s order void and no immediate local replacement, there is no legal requirement to do so.

Not every business that can open will open right away.

“We’re choosing to pause. Our clients and staff and the safety and sanitation for all is most important,” said Lisa Russ, manager at La Peinado Salon in Superior. “COVID-19 has not gone away.”

The spread does seem to be slowing, at least: Last week a free testing site was set up in Douglas County that was open to anyone in the northwest part of the state with possible COVID-19 symptoms. Out of 171 tests, none were positive. The county of 44,000 people has had 11 COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Across the border, St. Louis County reported its 100th case on Thursday.

“The caveat is we don’t know if we are passing the point of danger or entering it,” Superior Mayor Jim Paine said, saying more antibody testing is needed to show the true spread of the virus that does not always cause symptoms. “The things we have done have worked, and we have met many criteria.”

The Superior Chamber of Commerce was mulling its response to the sudden reopening on Thursday morning.

City officials in Appleton signed an order Wednesday that took effect at 8 a.m. Thursday continuing the state’s “safer at home” order. Other communities were taking similar steps, including Racine, Kenosha County and Brown County, home to Green Bay.

Owner Michael Mattson toasted the opening of Appleton's Friends and Neighbors bar on Wednesday.

In Dane County, home to the capital of Madison, officials quickly imposed a mandate incorporating most of the statewide order until May 26. City health officials in Milwaukee said a stay-at-home order they enacted in late March remains in effect and does not have an end date.

Evers had been slowly easing restrictions on closed businesses in Wisconsin as the percentage of new cases dropped and other metrics that were a part of his reopening plan were met. Earlier this week, Evers allowed all nonessential retail businesses to allow up to five customers in a store at one time. However, bars and restaurants had been limited to offering only carryout or delivery services.

As of Wednesday, there were nearly 10,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 421 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.