A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.

"Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody."

The victims and suspect were all tubing down the river around 3:45 p.m., he said. The attack happened near the town of Somerset, close to the Minnesota border to the north and east of Stillwater. The Apple River has long been a popular summer recreational destination for Twin Cities residents.

"We don't know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it," Knudson said. "It's a tragic day."

Two victims were flown to a hospital and two were taken by ambulance. All were in critical condition.

Their names and that of the suspect were not immediately released.