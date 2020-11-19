TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
17-35-39-42-43, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.25 million
