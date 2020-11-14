MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-03-05-10-13-16-17-18-21-22
(one, two, three, five, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2
A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.
Nation
Thousands attend march in DC to support Trump
Supporters of US President Donald Trump held a rally in Washington on Saturday a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden.
Nation
Trump supporters defiant in support of president
Defiant supporters of US President Donald Trump held a rally in Washington on Saturday a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden.
Nation
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lifted into place
A huge Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.
National
Attorneys 'disgusted' no charges against Indianapolis cop
Attorneys for the family of a 21-year-old Black man who was shot and killed in May by an Indianapolis police officer blasted the investigation on Saturday, saying a more thorough one could have led the grand jury to return a criminal indictment against the officer.