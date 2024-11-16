Will Trump’s election mean vindication for the 15 Minnesotans charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?

Four family members from Lindstrom, Minn. — Robert, Jonah and Isaac Westbury and Aaron James — have been awaiting trial for more than three years since first being indicted in 2021 on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. Robert’s wife, Rosemarie Westbury, launched a crowdfunding effort that has since raised more than $62,000 and has appeared on local and national conservative media in the years since the charges were first filed. Rosemarie Westbury traveled with the family to Washington, D.C., in January 2021 but has not been charged with a crime.