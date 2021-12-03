Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello formed the Wild's best line before Zuccarello was hurt last week, and they regained that distinction during their reunion.

After a two-game break, the trio picked up where it left off with its fingerprints all over a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Thursday in front of 16,112 at Xcel Energy Center that pushed the Wild's win streak to a season-high five games.

Kaprizov scored twice, his first multi-goal game of the season, and added an assist, while Hartman picked up a goal and two helpers and Zuccarello one assist in a seven-point showing for the line.

This marked the fourth straight outing the Wild has racked up at least four goals, which has happened 13 times overall through 23 games. Only the Panthers have more four-plus goal outcomes at 14.

Zuccarello was sidelined the past two games after getting slashed on the hand last Friday vs. the Jets, but Kaprizov and Hartman continued to produce without him — combining for two goals and six points while Zuccarello healed up.

"You go on rolls where you feel good and everything goes in and every pass you make seems like a good pass," Zuccarello said before puck drop. "I'll just try to step in and don't ruin their good steam. Just trying to help out."

Mission accomplished.

That line delivered the evening's first goal 8 minutes, 49 seconds into the first period when Hartman sent a cross-ice pass to Kaprizov, who fended off a New Jersey defender before lifting the puck by goaltender Mackenize Blackwood.

Wild backup goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, who was making a second consecutive start, earned the other assist on the play, the first of his career. He's the 10th goaltender in Wild history to record an assist.

Only 2:20 later, the Wild scored again after Rem Pitlick scooped up a turnover and wired the puck behind Blackwood for his fifth goal of the season.

That lead grew to three in the second period on Kaprizov's second of the game, a centering feed that hit Blackwood's pad and then bounced off Damon Severson's helmet before tumbling into the net at 2:28.

Zuccarello's assist was his fourth point over his past three games; he scored twice against Winnipeg before leaving the game injured.

On the very next shift, the Devils began to chip away at their deficit on a rising shot from Ryan Graves at 2:52.

New Jersey moved even closer 7:40 into the period on a breakaway goal from Tomas Tatar, but the Wild reclaimed control before the second end.

And guess who was behind the momentum swing?

Kaprizov handed off to Hartman, and his shot led to a rebound that Dmitry Kulikov pounced on at the side of the net to put the Wild ahead 4-2 at 10:27. Blackwood finished with 33 saves.

The assist sealed Hartman's 24th career multi-point game and fourth this season, while this was just the fourth time as an NHLer he's posted back-to-back multi-point performances. He has seven points during a career-long five-game point streak.

As for Kaprizov, he registered his fifth career multi-goal game. This was also the seventh time he's had at least three points in a game in the NHL and fourth this season.

During a season-high four-game point streak, Kaprizov has 10 points. He continues to lead the NHL in scoring since Nov.18, now with 17 points in that span.

None of the Wild's goals came on the power play, which went 0-for-4; the Devils were 0-for-3.

Kahkonen, who made 29 saves, improved to 4-1-1.