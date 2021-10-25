Brandon Duhaime didn't wind up for a highlight-reel shot.

His stick wasn't even in his hands when the puck started to sail toward the back of the net.

But it counted all the same.

"Obviously, I would have liked to go coast to coast and score my first goal," Duhaime said. "But I'll take that one, for sure."

Duhaime's memorable arrival continued Saturday when he recorded his first career goal in the Wild's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim at Xcel Energy Center, a puck that bounced off his left skate and into the net while he was bending down to pick up his stick — this after he took a spill during his solo skate on the ice ahead of his NHL debut earlier this month.

"After the rookie lap and that goal, it's all laughs in the locker room," Duhaime said. "But all jokes aside, I was excited to get the first one."

While the finish might have been a fortuitous bounce, the outcome was well-earned.

Duhaime has supplied the Wild with reliable minutes since the season started, filling out an effective fourth line with center Nico Sturm and winger Nick Bjugstad.

"Just try to keep it simple and get the pucks in and go and forecheck and try to recover those pucks," Sturm said. "That's what helps out our line is a straight forward game. As long as we keep doing that, we'll have success."

In his second game at Los Angeles on Oct. 16, Duhaime actually scored but the goal was overturned on a ruling of goaltender interference. Still, the play was an example of how ready the 24-year-old winger has looked for NHL competition after two seasons in the minors with Iowa.

"It's one thing to have the coaches trust you," coach Dean Evason said, "but you have to do the things in order to build that trust and he has."

Against the Predators on Sunday, Duhaime achieved more milestones: he recorded his first NHL assist, which gave him his first career point streak.

He, Sturm and Bjugstad were the Wild's best line in the 5-2 loss to the Predators, accounting for both goals. Bjugstad tallied the first goal off the rush before Sturm stuffed in a rebound off a shot by Duhaime late in the second period.

"They just do the right things," Evason said. "They just work, finish their checks. They had plenty of energy. We probably should have played them more."

Shorthanded struggles

The Wild's penalty kill has yet to have a clean showing this season, surrendering two power play goals to the Predators after getting tagged five times over the previous four games.

Both Nashville goals with the man advantage came in the first period, paving the way for a three-goal head start that the Wild ultimately couldn't overcome.

Overall, the Wild is 16-for-23 in shorthanded situations.

"Blocking shots is a big thing," captain Jared Spurgeon said. "But getting clears and not letting them get set up as easily — I think once they've been in the zone, we haven't been able to get the pressure we've been able to in the past. When they get the middle of the ice, it's tough to sort of create those bobbles and get the puck out. Obviously, we need to be better in that area."

Center of attention

Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf was fined $1,000 for a dangerous trip against Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek in overtime on Saturday.

Eriksson Ek was certainly on the Ducks' radar that game; later in overtime, goalie John Gibson bumped into Eriksson Ek during a break in the action.

"That's his thing," Wild center Ryan Hartman said. "He's in your face, and he frustrates guys. Ekker is the best at that."