The Wild's NHL play-in postseason series against Vancouver will start on Sunday, August 2, in Edmonton.

The league released the first round schedule for the best-of-five series. The NHL postseason will be at two sites, with the Eastern Conference teams playing in Toronto and the Western Conference playing in Edmonton.

The dates are set; Game 1 is Aug. 2, Game 2 is Aug. 4 and Game 3 is Aug. 6, with Game 4 on Aug. 7 and Game 5 on Aug. 9, if either is necessary. The Canucks also tweeted game times but followed that by tweeting that the times were subject to change, saying Games 1, 4 and 5 would be at 9:30 p.m., and Games 2 and 3 would be at 5:30 p.m.

The Wild starts practice under interim coach Dean Evason on Monday at Tria Rink in St. Paul, and will leave for Edmonton on July 26.

The NHLPA and the league approved a four-year extension on a Collective Bargaining Agreement on Friday to pave the way for a return to play this season.

The NHL draft will be held, online, on Oct. 9-10.