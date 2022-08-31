The Wild traded veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations on Wednesday.

Kulikov, 31, had seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points and was plus-23 with 39 penalty minutes in 80 regular-season games last season. However, he played in only two of the six playoff games against the Blues, as the team replaced him in the lineup with Alex Goligoski in Game 2. Kulikov switched back in for Goligoski in Game 6.

Wild joined the Wild on a two-year, $4.5 million contract as a free agent in July 2021. The Russian joins his seventh NHL team, having also played for Florida, Buffalo, Winnipeg, New Jersey and Edmonton since 2009. In 805 regular-season games, he has 198 points (42 goals, 156 assists) and 494 penalty minutes.