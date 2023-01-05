Game recap
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Calen Addison, Wild: The rookie tied a career high with three points.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored twice while matching the Wild record for longest point streak at home (14 games).
3. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goalie picked up 34 saves while improving to 8-2-1 over his past 11 games.
By the numbers
2 Assists for Matt Boldy, who has 11 points in his past 11 games.
7 Goals for Sam Steel this season, a new career high.
10 Power-play goals for Kaprizov, which is tied for fifth in the NHL.
Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning
Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games.