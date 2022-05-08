STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis: The captain had a goal and two assists.
2. Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis: The winger scored twice.
3. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis: The goaltender made 28 saves in his series debut.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Points for David Perron, whose five goals lead the Blues.
4 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.
5 Goals by Kirill Kaprizov, tying the franchise record for most in a playoff series.
Binnington makes 28 saves, Blues beat Wild to even series
St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington didn't lose any sleep when he was informed by coach Craig Berube that he would be starting for the first time this postseason on Sunday.
Sports
Alfaro mashes pinch-hit 3-run HR in 9th, Padres win 3-2
It was a happy Mother's Day indeed for Consuelo Buelvas, who called her son's game-winning shot from 3,110 miles away in Sincelejo, Colombia.
Twins
Twins' Buxton has mild hip strain; Larnach on injured list
Catcher Jose Godoy was called up from Class AAA St. Paul and was on the Twins' bench for Sunday's game.
Sports
Miller homers vs King, Rangers top Yanks 4-2 to split DH
Brad Miller snapped Michael King's impressive scoreless streak with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning that lifted the Texas Rangers over the New York Yankees 4-2 Sunday to salvage a doubleheader split.
Sports
Toro, France rally Mariners past Rays 2-1 to stop slide
Abraham Toro hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Ty France singled home the winning run in the 10th and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak.