Kirill Kaprizov, who has been a standout for the Wild since he came to the NHL three seasons ago, was selected as an alternate captain for the team Tuesday.

He'll take over the "A" worn by defenseman Matt Dumba, who signed with Arizona in the offseason, and join holdover captain Jared Spurgeon and alternate captain Marcus Foligno on the team's leadership group.

Kaprizov led the team with 40 goals and 75 points despite missing time because of an injury last season after a 47-goal performance during his second season in 2021-22.

The native of Novokuznetk, Russia, he was the NHL's rookie of the year in 2020-21. He was a fourth round pick in 2015 and is seventh in the league in goals and 12th in points since he became an NHL player.

The Wild open the regular season on Thursday night against Florida at Xcel Energy Center.