Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 33 saves for his sixth straight win.

2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger had two goals in a game for the first time in his NHL career.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored his first goal in eight games to go along with an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power-play goals by the Wild, the third time this season the team has scored multiple power-play goals in a game.

15 Wins by Talbot, the most in the NHL.

30 Shots by Fiala in between his third and fourth goals of the season.