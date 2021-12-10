Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 33 saves for his sixth straight win.
2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger had two goals in a game for the first time in his NHL career.
3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored his first goal in eight games to go along with an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Power-play goals by the Wild, the third time this season the team has scored multiple power-play goals in a game.
15 Wins by Talbot, the most in the NHL.
30 Shots by Fiala in between his third and fourth goals of the season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Norway's Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE world chess championship
Reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway defended his title and won the FIDE World Championship on Friday in Dubai.
Sports
Border War renewed: Missouri pays a visit to No. 8 Kansas
Christian Braun waded through hundreds of camping students in the foyer of Allen Fieldhouse, trying to navigate his way from the locker room to the court for a final shootaround before Kansas took on UTEP down the road in Kansas City.
Sports
Belichick adds minorities to staff after years of lagging
The Patriots are one of the NFL's most successful franchises, winning six Super Bowls under the disciplined operation coach Bill Belichick has cultivated over the past two decades.
Randball
The Vikings don't fool me often, but they got me on Thursday
As a veteran of watching this team play, Thursday was a good reminder that anything is possible.
Sports
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech's run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.