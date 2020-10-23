The Wild has locked up its last restricted free agent who needed a contract for next season, signing defenseman Louie Belpedio to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Friday.

Belpedio’s deal is worth $700,000 in the NHL and $135,000 in the minors.

Last season, Belpedio tied for the most goals among defensemen in Iowa and finished second in points after registering five goals and 15 assists in 62 games in the American Hockey League. In 142 career games with Iowa over three seasons, he has 11 goals and 32 assists.

A right shot, Belpedio was part of the Wild’s expanded postseason roster but he didn’t play in any NHL games in 2019-20. Overall, the 24-year-old has two assists in three games with the Wild. Both of those assists came in his NHL debut, making him the first rookie in team history to tally two points in his first NHL game.

Drafted in the third round by the Wild in 2014, Belpedio went on to play four seasons at Miami University before turning pro.

Fellow defenseman Brennan Menell was also a restricted free agent for the Wild, but he won’t sign a contract with the Wild until he’s done playing in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he’s currently on a one-year contract. The team issued him a qualifying offer to retain his rights.