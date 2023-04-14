Star Tribune's three stars

1. Jusso Parssinen, Predators: The winger scored a highlight-reel goal in overtime.

2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored twice.

3. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goalie finished with 27 saves.

By the numbers

1 Assist for Damien Giroux, his first NHL point in his debut.

2 Assists for Gustav Nyquist.

2-2-1 Record for the Wild over their final five games of the regular season.