Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Adam Fox, Rangers: The defenseman scored and set up the game-tying goal in the third period.
2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender stopped 40 shots, including six in overtime.
3. K'Andre Miller, Rangers: The defenseman had a goal and an assist.
By the numbers
1 Unsuccessful shootout attempt by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, his first miss of the season in five tries.
2 Assists for Wild center Sam Steel.
29 Blocked shots by the Wild, a season high.
Wild squander two-goal lead, fall 4-3 to Rangers in shootout
The Rangers' Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin converted in the shootout to win it. Mats Zuccarello was the only player to capitalize in the shootout for the Wild, losers of their third consecutive game.
