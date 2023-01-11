Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Adam Fox, Rangers: The defenseman scored and set up the game-tying goal in the third period.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender stopped 40 shots, including six in overtime.

3. K'Andre Miller, Rangers: The defenseman had a goal and an assist.

By the numbers

1 Unsuccessful shootout attempt by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, his first miss of the season in five tries.

2 Assists for Wild center Sam Steel.

29 Blocked shots by the Wild, a season high.