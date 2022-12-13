If the Wild and Oilers meet again this season, it'll be in the playoffs.

They wrapped their regular-season battle on Monday after facing off three times in 12 days, a series the Wild won after taking the rubber match 2-1 in front of 17,707 at Xcel Energy Center to begin a four-game homestand with their second straight victory.

Matt Boldy was the Wild's catalyst on offense, scoring a goal and putting the other in motion, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves to pick up his 10th win of the season.

Fleury is only the fourth goaltender in NHL history to reach double digits in victories 18 times in his career; he joined Terry Sawchuk (18), Patrick Roy (18) and Martin Brodeur (20).

Edmonton hadn't played since Friday when the Oilers ran away 5-2 to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Wild after dropping the first game 5-3 on Dec. 1.

But that version didn't show up in St. Paul.

The Oilers fell behind 12 minutes, 36 seconds into the first period on a tic-tac-toe sequence from the Wild power play: Mats Zuccarello passed off to Kirill Kaprizov, whose centering feed was redirected in by Boldy.

Zuccarello extended his point streak to seven games with the assist, and he's registered at least 20 helpers in 10 consecutive seasons; the winger's 20 assists lead the team, and Zuccarello has 17 points in his past 17 games.

As for Boldy, this was the second straight contest he's capitalized on the power play, which finished 1-for-3.

Edmonton would also convert with the man advantage, with Zach Hyman's backhander in front only 1:25 later the equalizer from the NHL's No.1 power play. Connor McDavid's assist pushed his point streak to nine games, but his goal streak ended at seven.

The Wild flagged the goal to check for goaltender interference against Fleury, but video upheld the goal; they're 1-for-2 in coach's challenges this season and 19-for-54 all-time. That unsuccessful review resulted in another Oilers power play, but they blanked on the chance.

In the second, the Wild appeared to regain the lead on a glove-side shot by Matt Dumba that handcuffed Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

But the Oilers issued their own challenge, and the play was ruled off-side to overturn Dumba's tally.

Still, the Wild exited the period up a goal because at 9:39 Boldy's backhand pass spit a pair of Edmonton players and landed on Frederick Gaudreau's stick for a rising shot in tight that sailed over Skinner, who totaled 28 saves.

This was Boldy's sixth multi-point effort of the season and the 15th of his career; only Marian Gaborik has more with the Wild (43) before age 22.

The Oilers didn't put a puck on net until 10:56 elapsed in the period, but they had an opportunity to pull even with the Wild on an early power play in the third period. Like at even strength, though, they struggled to apply consistent pressure and ended the night 1-for-5.

Edmonton's best look came later in the period when McDavid led a 3-on-1 rush into Wild territory that culminated in a Darnell Nurse shot that Fleury gobbled up.

Next up for the Wild is a rematch with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

They stymied the Wild 2-1 on Oct. 29 in Detroit.