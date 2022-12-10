EDMONTON, Alberta — Dynamic duos are nothing new for the Wild.

Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello are one of the best in the NHL, while Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba are the longest-running pair on the team's blue line.

But a new partnership is on the rise, and that's the Connor Dewar and Mason Shaw tandem.

"We're both pretty tenacious players," Shaw said, "and we like to keep the game fairly simple. So, I think those style of games fit each other."

While this is the first season both have skated consistently for the Wild, Dewar and Shaw were teammates previously.

They began their pro careers with Iowa in the American Hockey League after getting drafted by the Wild a year apart, Dewar in 2018 and Shaw 2017. Dewar, 23, said the two played together only seven or eight games with Iowa, but they thought they could have an impact in the NHL if they worked alongside each other.

Cue this season, with Dewar returning after spending most of 2021-22 with the Wild and Shaw, 24, slotting into the lineup regularly after an October call-up from the minors. Lately, they've been filling out a line with newcomer Ryan Reaves, whom the Wild acquired in a trade from the Rangers last month. Dewar centers the three, with Shaw at left wing.

"It's not a lot of talking out there on the ice," said Dewar, who assisted on Shaw's first NHL goal on Oct. 30 at Chicago. "[Shaw's] a smart player. I'm a smart player, so we read off each other, follow the play, and we know where each other is going to be or where we should be most of the time.

"Yeah, it's easy to play with each other."

Not only are they linemates, their chemistry on display last Wednesday at Calgary when Dewar set up Shaw for a goal off a 2-on-1 rush, but the two team up on the penalty kill where they've combined to score shorthanded.

Dewar and Shaw are also around each other away from the rink.

They're roommates.

"It definitely feels like this is something we're going through together right now," Shaw said. "I know Connor played quite a bit of time last year, but just living together and playing together right now we really rely on each other: We have to now as linemates.

"He's like a brother to me, so it's been really fun."