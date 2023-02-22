GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored both Wild goals and had a team-high five shots.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender racked up 33 saves.
3. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman blocked a game-high five shots from the Kings.
By the numbers
1 Coach's challenge by Los Angeles (offside) that overturned what would have been Adam Beckman's first NHL goal.
101 Goals for Hartman in the NHL after scoring twice.
400 Career games for Joel Eriksson Ek.
