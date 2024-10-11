Wild

Wild-Kraken: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Former Wild assistant coach returns to the Xcel Energy Center in his new role with Seattle.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2024 at 11:40PM
Jessica Campbell, then an assistant with Germany in 2022, became the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL franchise after the Seattle Kraken hired her as an assistant coach during this offseason. (Martin Meissner/The Associated Press)

Seattle Kraken at Wild Saturday, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

TV; radio: BSN; 107.9 FM.

Kraken update: The return of former Wild coaches continues. After Dean Evason was here for the season opener on Thursday with Columbus, Bob Woods will be at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night with Seattle after getting hired as an assistant during the offseason. Woods was in his seventh season as an assistant for the Wild when he and Evason were fired last November. Also on the Kraken’s staff is Jessica Campbell, who is the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in the NHL. A former player, Campbell coached in Sweden and Germany before joining Seattle’s minor-league team as an assistant; over the summer, she was promoted to the Kraken, who started their season with a 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Injuries: None.

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See More

More from Wild

See More
Wild

Wild players accept fate, and an official's apology, after loss to Kraken

card image

Ryan Hartman: “It’s not like you can go back in time and change stuff. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us getting a bad call.”

Wild

Neal: Wild appear positioned to pull off a rare combo and win and grow at the same time

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image
Wild

Wild fall to Kraken in shootout after breaks go the other way in regulation

card image