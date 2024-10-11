Wild-Kraken: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Kraken update: The return of former Wild coaches continues. After Dean Evason was here for the season opener on Thursday with Columbus, Bob Woods will be at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night with Seattle after getting hired as an assistant during the offseason. Woods was in his seventh season as an assistant for the Wild when he and Evason were fired last November. Also on the Kraken’s staff is Jessica Campbell, who is the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in the NHL. A former player, Campbell coached in Sweden and Germany before joining Seattle’s minor-league team as an assistant; over the summer, she was promoted to the Kraken, who started their season with a 3-2 loss to the Blues.