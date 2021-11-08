STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Brandon Duhaime, Wild: The rookie scored the game-winning goal and picked up an assist.

2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The winger tied the game at 2 with his team-leading sixth goal as part of his two-point effort.

3. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman also had a goal and assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals by Islanders captain and Edina native Anders Lee.

4 Goals by Hartman over the past five games.

7 Comeback victories for the Wild this season.